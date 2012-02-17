Brewer OKs Ariz. bill banning more synthetic drugs

PHOENIX (AP) -- Emergency legislation to ban new versions of synthetic drugs called "bath salts" has been signed into law by Gov. Jan Brewer.



The bill signed Thursday by Brewer bans seven specific chemical compounds. Legislative action on the bill was completed Wednesday, and it took effect immediately with the governor's signature.



According to a legislative staff briefing memo, the banned drugs are derivatives of a psychoactive substance with stimulant effects similar to those of amphetamines.



Street names of the drugs include ivory wave, ivory snow, ocean snow, vanilla sky, purple wave, zoon 2, red dove, wish rush and scarface.

