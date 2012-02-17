Shot fired after pair not allowed to buy beer

PHOENIX -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate two suspects who assaulted a Circle K employee after they were told they couldn't buy beer.



The incident happened at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 4.



The man and woman approached the employee outside the store at Central Avenue and Dobbins Road in Phoenix and requested to purchase some beer, according to Sgt. Darren Burch, Silent Witness coordinator.



The clerk told them that alcoholic beverages could not be purchased due to the time period.



The male suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and a struggle ensued for the weapon. Burch said the gun was discharged, breaking the glass door.



The woman helped overpower the clerk to retrieve the gun then both suspects fled the store on foot.



The male suspect is described as Hispanic, 21 to 25 years old, 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 8 inches, 150 to 170 pounds. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, shorts and a blue baseball cap at the time of the aggravated assault.



The female is described as Hispanic, 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a heavy build. She was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and Capri-style jeans.



Contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or silentwitness.org with any information about this crime. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered in this case.

