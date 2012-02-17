DC group calls for closure of Heart Attack Grill

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- A Washington, D.C.-based anti-meat advocacy group is asking the owner of a Las Vegas restaurant that prides itself on unhealthy meals to shut down after a customer suffered a medical episode and was hospitalized.

Officials for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine said Thursday they sent a letter to Heart Attack Grill owner Jon Basso, asking him to "declare moral bankruptcy" and close the restaurant.

Susan Levin, the group's director of nutrition education, says the incident should be a wake-up call that bypass operations aren't funny.

Basso says he doesn't plan to close. He says other restaurants have had similar incidents without making national news and that high obesity rates show doctors have failed the American public.

He has expressed sorrow for the victim, an unidentified man in his 40s.