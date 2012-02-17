Missing Phoenix woman found dead in NM

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Police Department says a woman who had been missing since the morning of Feb. 7 has been found dead in New Mexico.



According to police, said Sarah Elizabeth Janik, 31, left her home near 12th Street and Northern Avenue and headed to her job in the downtown area. She stopped at the QuikTrip at 16th Street and Highland Avenue, but never arrived at work.



Sgt. Trent Crump of the Phoenix Police Department said Janik was found dead in New Mexico over the weekend. It's not clear how she came to be there.

While the circumstances surrounding Janik's death were not immediately available, Crump said foul play is not suspected.



