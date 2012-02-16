Caught on video: Man steals Valentine's Day gifts

PHOENIX -- The owner of a Phoenix flower shop needs help identifying a Valentine's Day bandit who broke into the store to steal a teddy bear and a box of chocolates.

The theft happened at McDonald Floral and Gifts located at 302 E. Thomas Road.

Surveillance video shows that just minutes after Valentine's Day ended, a man used a rock to smash a glass door and get inside the store.

He went straight for a stuffed animal and a box of chocolates and fled.

The robber caused $650 worth of damage to steal a $40 teddy bear and candy.

The shop's owner is hoping the burglar's valentine will find out the truth about about her gifts.

"Hopefully she see this and recognizes the stolen goods he has really didn't come from the heart. They came from somebody else's hard earned money," said Carlos Espinoza, co-owner of McDonald Floral and Gifts.

If you have any information about this Valentine's Day bandit, call Phoenix police.