Fleeing suspect bites officer, jumps from second-story window

Phoenix police say they arrested this man on suspicion of aggravated assault after he bit the finger of a police officer and jumped head first out of a closed second-story window. By Mike Gertzman

PHOENIX -- Phoenix police arrested a man after he jumped from a closed second story hotel window while trying to get away from officers.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at the Red Roof Inn off Interstate 17 and Bell Road.

Police say they received a disturbance call at the hotel. When officers arrived, they made contact with the front desk clerk who directed them to the room where a man had reportedly been causing a disturbance earlier.

Police made contact with the man in a room on the second floor. He was later identified as Christopher Moll, 33.

Court paperwork says that Moll was shirtless and told officers that people had been chasing him all day and that they were after his money.

When asked if he had taken any drugs, Moll told officers that he may have taken too much Adderall.

Phoenix police spokesman James Holmes says Moll became very agitated, and "at that point the fight was on."

While being questioned by officers, Moll charged the officers and ended up biting one of them on the ring finger, breaking skin.

He allegedly punched another officer in the head two times.

Moll ignored verbal commands to stop resisting, but continued to be combative with the officers.

Officers tased Moll but he got up seconds later, ran towards a closed window and jumped out, landing on the concrete below.

When officers arrived at Moll's side, he was not moving and lying in a pool of blood.

Court documents say soon Moll was moving again and he picked up broken glass from the window he had jumped out of and threatened officers with it.

Moll was tased again after ignoring more commands.

After being handcuffed, Moll was treated by paramedics and transported to a hospital.

The officer whose hand was bitten was also treated for his injuries.

Moll faces 4 counts of assault against an officer and one count of resisting arrest.