Grandsons testify at man's Ariz. child abuse trial

PHOENIX -- The eldest grandson of a man standing trial in Phoenix on child abuse charges says he secretly asked another hiker to call 911 during a long, hot hike in the Grand Canyon last year.

The 12-year-old testified Thursday that his vision and hearing became altered and mountains appeared to sway during the 19-mile hike on Aug. 28, a day that saw temperatures as high as 108 degrees.

Prosecutors have alleged that 45-year-old Christopher Alan Carlson of Indianapolis deprived his three grandsons of food and water and pushed, choked and repeatedly kicked them during hikes on Aug. 15 and Aug. 28.

The boys were 12, 9 and 8 years old at the time. The two younger grandsons testified on Wednesday and earlier on Thursday.

Investigators have said Carlson told them that the boys were overweight and that he thought hiking the Grand Canyon would help get them into shape.