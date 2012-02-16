2 Defendants in PV killings case plead not guilty

PHOENIX -- Authorities say two people arrested in connection with the killings of a Paradise Valley couple entered not guilty pleas Thursday to theft and other crimes during their arraignments in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Maricopa County Superior Court says 29-year-old Shawn Eric Nicloy of Phoenix and 25-year-old Katherine Adele Austin of Peoria pleaded not guilty to theft, trafficking in stolen property and hindering prosecution.

The next scheduled court date for Nicloy and Austin is April 2.

Arraignment for a third defendant, 26-year-old Danielle Elaine Rossman of Phoenix, was continued until next Wednesday.