Robbers take jewelry from Glendale pawnshop

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate two suspects who robbed a Glendale pawnshop on Feb. 5.



Two heavyset Hispanic males entered Cash America/SuperPawn near Camelback Road and 59th Avenue at approximately 1:10 p.m. and ordered the employees and customers to the ground at gunpoint, according to police.



One of the suspects removed jewelry from the display cases after breaking the glass while the other stood guard, holding the people inside at gunpoint.



They put the jewelry in a black bag and fled the scene.



No vehicle was seen.



One suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, bandanna, gloves and sunglasses at the time of the robbery. He was armed with a chrome revolver.



The other was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red bandanna, gloves and sunglasses. He was possibly armed with a black handgun.



They both spoke English and Spanish.

Police released surveillance video and photos on Thursday.



A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, toll free at 1-800-343-TIPS or silentwitness.org.

