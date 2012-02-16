Sprint agrees to cut woman's bill in half

MESA, Ariz. -- Victoria Jones says she feels like a weight has been lifted off her shoulders.



"Freedom. A lot of stress is gone and I can go on with my life now," she said.



That weight she felt was from an outrageous phone bill that she told 3 On Your Side about recently.



In 3 On Your Side's first report, she told us she hated to look at her Sprint phone bill, saying, "My blood pressure shoots up every month," when she looks at it.



Jones said her bill is consitently around $30 a month, but recently it skyrocked to around $300 because of a mysterious phone call reportedly made from her phone to Jamaica.



Jones' carrier, Sprint, said she had to pay for the call.



So, 3 On Your Side got involved. We discoverd there is in fact a scam centering around the 876 area code, which belongs to Jamaica.



It works when consumers, like Jones, get a voicemail saying a delivery company is trying to drop off a package and they're encouraged to call back for a delivery time.



The number they call is the 876 number, which resembles a toll-free number.



Jones insists she doesn't remember dialing such an area code.



Sprint looked into the matter for 3 On Your Side and while they couldn't verify Jones had been scammed, they did agree to reduce her bill by more than 50 percent.



Jones said she's OK with that, saying half the bill is better than having to pay it in full.

