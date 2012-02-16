Phoenix woman shot in attempted carjacking; police call crime random

PHOENIX -- A woman is in serious condition after a man chased her down and shot her as she was leaving for work.



Phoenix police say the 23-year-old woman was getting into her Mazda sedan near 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive Thursday morning when a masked man carrying a gun ran up to her.



"As she begins to get away, to drive away, the suspect that is rapidly approaching her opens fire, towards her and at the vehicle striking her," Phoenix Police Sgt. Trent Crump explained.



"I was feeding my son breakfast and I heard the shots go off so I looked out my window and I saw the gunman through my yard chasing the car," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. She calls the suspect ruthless. "This guy obviously had no fear and went after somebody and didn't care who he hurt."



The victim was hit several times, including in the neck, but was able to stop a couple of blocks away.



It could have been much worse.



"Very lucky for this young lady, some of the strikes on her vehicle are at the headrest," Crump said.



Crump says the victim is conscious and able to talk to police.



Officials are calling this a random crime. The victim says she doesn't know the shooter or why she was the target.



"We don't know if it is for her vehicle. We don't know if its a robbery. We just don't know," Crump said.



Witnesses said they saw the suspect get into a silver or gray car with two Hispanic men.



The suspect is described as being about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing between 160 and 180 pounds. He was wearing a blue and green shirt and dark pants, as well as a gray hoodie.



If you have any information about the suspect or the men he was with, call Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.