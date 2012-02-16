Maricopa sailor killed in Horn of Africa

WASHINGTON -- The Department of Defense announced today the death of a sailor who was supporting Operation Enduring Freedom in the Horn of Africa.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyler L. Estrada, 21, of Maricopa, Ariz., died Feb. 14 as a result of a non-combat related training incident in Djibouti, which is one of the smallest and least populous countries in Africa.

Estrada, a Navy hospital corpsman, was assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit based at Camp Pendleton, Calif.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.