Man wounded in carjacking; 2 in custody

PHOENIX -- Two suspects are in custody after a carjacking that put a third man in the hospital.

It happened Thursday at about 1 a.m. at a strip mall in the area of 32nd and Oak streets, which is north of McDowell Road in central Phoenix.

According to police, the 45-year-old victim was sitting in his vehicle listening to music when Alenjandro Orona, 31, and Ismael Noriega, 26, arrived in the parking lot in an older white van.

The suspects approached the victim's car and Orona, who was armed with a rifle, ordered him out of the car as Noriega jumped into the vehicle.

For reasons unknown, at least one shot was fired from Orona’s rifle and the victim was struck in the midsection.

Noriega drove away in the victim's 2005 Chevrolet Impala and Orona fled in the van.

Police officers spotted the stolen vehicle a short time later.

They followed the car to a Food City at McDowell Road and 21st Street, a little more than six miles from the crime scene. They confronted Noriega in the parking lot as he walked toward the store. He surrendered without a fight.

Phoenix police detectives gathered information and evidence, which led them to an apartment complex near McDowell Road and 43rd Avenue where Orona was taken into custody.

Detectives also identified several persons of interest and found the suspect vehicle.

At this point, it's not clear if this was a random incident or if the suspects might have targeted the victim. It's not known if the suspects and the victim exchanged words or exactly what happened in the minutes leading up to the shooting.

The investigation is continuing.

At last check, the victim was in serious but stable condition. He is expected to recover.