7 Indicted in Phoenix, Paradise Valley homicides

PHOENIX -- A Maricopa County grand jury has indicted a Mesa man in the deaths of a Paradise Valley couple and another homicide last month.

County prosecutors announced Wednesday that 31-year-old Michael Lee Crane was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Lawrence and Glenna Shapiro. The couple in their 70s was found bound and burned beyond recognition in their home on Jan. 30.

The same 15-count indictment charges Crane and a still unnamed accomplice with first-degree murder in the death of Bruce Gaudet, who was found dead inside a burning Phoenix condominium on Jan. 26.

Five other people previously arrested were indicted in a separate 10-count indictment in the Shapiro and Gaudet cases. Authorities say they face charges including theft, trafficking in stolen property and hindering prosecution.