Phoenix woman accused in mother's death last year

By Mike Gertzman

PHOENIX -- Authorities say a Phoenix woman awaiting a burglary trial now is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of her mother last year.

Phoenix police say 28-year-old Kiarra Turner is accused of killing 48-year-old Jewel Loring. She was found dead in the bedroom of her home Sept. 17.

The incident was ruled a homicide after medical examiners determined Loring died from blunt trauma to the head and had four different types of sleeping pills in her system.

Police say Turner called police Sept. 18 to report her mother's purse, safe and a gun had been stolen from the house.

Loring's purse was found later that day in a trash bin behind a Tempe store. Police say Turner was abusing prescription drugs around the time her mother was killed.