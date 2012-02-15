Guns found in home of man killed by Scottsdale officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Scottsdale police said they have recovered two weapons following an officer's fatal shooting of an assault suspect.



Just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call that a man was threatening neighbors with a handgun.



Neighbors told officers that John G. Loxas was waving a pistol around and pointing it at them while he had a baby in his arms.



Sgt. Mark Clark said Loxas, 50, ignored officers' commands to come out of his home near Roosevelt and 77th streets.



As officers prepared to enter the house to rescue the baby and arrest the suspect, Loxas opened the door and stood just inside the doorway, refusing to come out, according to Clark.



Loxas was holding his 7-month-old grandson in his left arm in front of his upper body and face.



"Moments later, he reached down to his right, lowering the baby, clearly exposing his head and upper body," Clark said in a news release.



Officer James Peters shot Loxas in the head. He died at the scene.



The infant was unharmed.



Clark said officers reported seeing a black object in Loxas' hands, but police do not believe he was holding a gun at the time of the shooting.



"Officer Peters felt as though he needed to take the shot to prevent him from re-entering the house and closing the door," Clark said.

Scottsdale police said the use of less-lethal force was not an option.



"This was not a situation for less lethal, we had a man armed with a pistol that had already threatened people with it," Clark said. "Officers are not going to use less lethal force in this situation."



According to his Facebook page, Loxas was a firearms enthusiast and was passionate about politics.



Officers said Loxas' home was found to be cluttered, filthy and unfit to be occupied.



During the investigation, police located a loaded pistol wedged between the arm and cushion of a chair a few feet away from where Loxas fell. It is believed to be the one he used to threaten neighbors.



Police also found a loaded shotgun, at least eight “Airsoft”-type rifles and pistols, as well as a small cylindrical device with a fuse. Clark said the device was found to be a functional improvised explosive device with black powder and ball bearings inside. It was safely disassembled and disposed of.



This was not the first time that police had responded to Loxas' home. He was arrested in 2010 after pulling a gun on someone visiting one of his neighbors.



Peters is a 12-year veteran of the Scottsdale Police Department. He is on paid administrative leave.



Clark said Peters has shot seven people since 2002. Six of those shootings were fatal.



Scottsdale police Chief Alan Rodbell said all the shootings were investigated and found to be justifiable uses of force.



Dates of Peters' shootings:



November 2002

March 2003 - fatal

October 2005 - fatal

April 2006 - fatal

August 2006 - fatal

February 2010 - fatal

Feb. 14. 2012 - fatal