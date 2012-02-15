Facebook scam: The 'Dislike' button

PHOENIX -- Get around a computer or Smartphone for just one minute and most likely you're logging on to Facebook.

As we all know, it's a great way to keep up with friends but don't fall for a lingering scam that's been shadowing Facebook for years.

"Everyone knows about the 'thumbs up' or 'Like' button, there are a lot of rumors that have always been around about the 'Dislike' button," said Ken Moskowitz, who is a computer expert with Data Doctors in Phoenix.

"The 'Dislike' button isn't real," he said. "Facebook is never going to have a 'Dislike' button."

But some Facebook users are craving to have a "Dislike" button and scammers know that. So, scammers send out messages claiming that Facebook now has one.

All you have to do is click on the link and you'll have the power to dislike something on Facebook.

But Moskowitz said when you click on the link, you're setting yourself up for problems.

Many times, you're driven to a separate site where you're asked to purchase things. Even if you don't buy, you can still be setting yourself up with other problems.

"If you click on it, you're going to go to a third-party website," Moskowitz said. "The problem is not all websites are legitimate because many of them have malicious malware embedded in them."

Not only that, but if you return back to Facebook the problem follows you.

"It will tell you to share this with your friends and when you share that with your friends, the cycle repeats," Moskowitz said.

Bottom line, you can hit the "Like" button whenever you want. Just remember, there is no such thing as a "Dislike" button no matter how much you want there to be one.

"'Dislike' is not real. It will never be real. Facebook has said they will never, ever have a dislike button," Moskowitz said.



