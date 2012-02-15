Northern Arizona AD leaves school after 8 years

Jim Fallis has been Northern Arizona's athletic director for eight years. By Catherine Holland

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) -- Northern Arizona University athletic director Jim Fallis is leaving the school after eight years on the job.

The university cited "personal reasons" for Fallis' decision not to seek a new contract when the current one expires on June 30. He will continue day to day operation of the department until then.

On Jan. 29, the Daily Sun newspaper reported that Northern Arizona basketball coach Mike Adras violated multiple NCAA rules before he resigned in December. The newspaper cited an internal investigation conducted by Fallis that found an atmosphere of "extreme fear" by players and assistant coaches if they were found to be cooperating with the probe.

Tuesday's official announcement of Fallis' departure made no mention of the problems in the basketball program.

