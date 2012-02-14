Scottsdale police shoot suspect holding a baby

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Scottsdale police officers shot and killed a man who was holding a baby during a confrontation.

The incident occurred Tuesday night in a neighborhood near Hayden and McKellips roads. The scene was still blocked off with police tape Wednesday morning and details were still developing.

Police were called to a home shortly after 6 p.m. after several residents called 911 and said one of their neighbors had threatened them with a gun while holding the infant.

When officers arrived, there was a confrontation with the suspect, who has not been identified. An officer fired a single shot, killing the man.

The suspect was holding the infant when he was shot. That infant was not injured.

Scottsdale police Sgt. Mark Clark said officers are well-trained to hit only their target when firing.

It is not yet known if the suspect was armed during the confrontation or what he did to threaten officers.

Scottsdale police say the baby may be the suspect's grandchild, but they are not positive.

This is the second shooting involving Scottsdale police officers in the last three weeks.

On Jan. 28, a Scottsdale lieutenant shot and killed an Iraqi war veteran who allegedly came at officers holding two pieces of a pool cue.

"It's getting dangerous out there for officers," Clark said. "There are a lot of confrontations with subjects presenting deadly threats, so this unfortunately happened again."

