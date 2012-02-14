SUV hits 3 people at Phoenix bus stop

Three people were injured when a car crashed into a bus stop near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road. By Mike Gertzman

PHOENIX -- Three people were hit by an SUV while waiting for a bus in Phoenix Tuesday afternoon and the search is on for the driver.



The white SUV was traveling southbound on 67th Avenue near Camelback Road when the driver lost control and slammed into a bus bench at about 3 p.m.



Two women and a man were injured, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. They were transported to local hospitals but are expected to recover.

The victims are a 38-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman.



Witnesses said the driver stopped at first but then fled the scene.

Police are looking for a 2003 white Hyundai Santa Fe with Arizona license plate ARV4480.

The driver is described as a black man approximately 30 years old.

Anyone with information on where police might find this individual or the vehicle he was driving should call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).



