2 Young men located after heading to target shoot

CHANDLER, Ariz. -- Two men who had not returned home after going target shooting have been located.



Rayyan K. Al-Shengiti, 19, and Reece Max Green, 20, were last seen Sunday morning in Green's pickup truck.



It is believed they were headed to the Gold Canyon/Queen Valley area to target shoot.



Al-Shengiti's mother called Chandler police early Tuesday morning to report her son missing. Police later asked for the public's help locating them.



Police spokesman Detective Seth Tyler said Green dropped Al-Shengiti off at his Chandler home around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Green was contacted in a grocery store parking lot in Gilbert about 30 minutes later.



Tyler said both men are in good health and spirits, but police aren't sure of the details of their excursion.