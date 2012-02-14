PHOENIX -- Arizona's centennial celebration is under way at the Capitol in Phoenix as residents celebrate the state's 100th birthday.

Gov. Jan Brewer shouted "happy birthday Arizona" from a stage in front of the domed Old Capitol at the start of festivities.

Those included story-telling, musical acts, displays and dancing.



Additional events included a ceremony to issue an Arizona statehood postage stamp and a performance by violinist Itzhak Perlman in the Arizona Senate chambers.

On Feb. 14, 1912, Arizona became the last of the states formed in the contiguous 48 states.







