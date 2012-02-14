Tips led police to woman who climbed out bedroom window of group home

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Tips from the public helped police find a woman who slipped away from her group home in Peoria Monday afternoon.

According to Jay Davies, the public information officer for the Peoria Police Department, Cornelia Herndon climbed out the window of her first-floor bedroom at about noon Monday.

An officer spotted her in front of a Glendale library late Tuesday morning after the police department received several tips from the public identifying Herndon's hangouts and reporting recent sightings.

The library where Herndon, 55, was ultimately found is in an area in Glendale that is familiar to her.

Police were concerned, calling Herndon a "vulnerable adult" because she has several mental and physical concerns, including memory loss from a stroke. In addition, she takes medication for a heart condition and asthma. She did not have that medication with her when she left.

While it's not exactly where she has been for the past 23 hours, Davies said Herndon was not injured and cooperated with the officer who returned her to her group home in the area of 85th and Glendale avenues.