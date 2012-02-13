Suspect in killing of ASU student pleaded guilty

PHOENIX -- One of two men suspected in the fatal shooting of an Arizona State University honor student in 2010 has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Maricopa County prosecutors say 18-year-old Marion Anthony Patterson III entered his plea Monday and will be sentenced on April 10.

Patterson and a co-defendant originally were charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery in the killing of Zachary Marco on Oct. 17, 2010.



Authorities say the 21-year-old Marco was gunned down as he was walking home. Police believe Marco was killed for his cell phone and laptop computer. He later died at a Tempe hospital.



Tempe police detectives recovered Marco's computer bag and say they found fingerprints from both suspects.

