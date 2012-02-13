Camera captures man burglarizing urgent-care center

PHOENIX -- A man stole more than $10,000 of electronic items and medical equipment and it was all caught on camera.



The man burglarized Advanced Urgent Care near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 23.



At one point, a surveillance camera catches the suspect attempting to take a wall-mounted TV when he loses his balance and falls.



According to Sgt. Darren Burch with Silent Witness, the suspect doesn't seem to notice the camera that captured his crime.



The thief is described as a black male, 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet 5 inches to 6 feet tall, 160 to 180 pounds with a mustache and long hair styled in a bun. He was wearing a dark jacket and camouflage pants at the time.



Contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or silentwitness.org with any information about the suspect. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered.

