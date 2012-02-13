Elementary coach pleads guilty to child abuse

PHOENIX (AP) -- A volunteer elementary school coach has pleaded guilty to three counts of child abuse according to Maricopa County Superior Court. Sentencing for Julian Titcomb has been scheduled for March 19.

Phoenix police said Titcomb, 22, was originally booked on suspicion of eight counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

The police department says the investigation began a year ago when a girl's parents notified police.

Authorities say Titcomb was a volunteer coach at Saint Catherine's Elementary School and coached basketball.