Trio robbing food vendors in Phoenix

PHOENIX -- Police are trying to track down three suspects who are robbing food vendors throughout Phoenix.



The robbers are targeting vendors who set up street-side restaurants, often next to a catering truck, and sell items such as hot dogs or Mexican food, according to Sgt. Tommy Thompson with the Phoenix Police Department.



The female suspect is often sent in first to contact the victim and order food. The male suspects then come up and rob the vendor at gunpoint.



Police said the trio has robbed 10 locations since Dec. 19.



The female is described as Hispanic, 16 to 18 years old, 5 feet 1 inch tall and approximately 110 pounds. She usually wears her hair pulled up and has a tattoo on the left side of her neck.



The description of the two males is vague. They were described as Hispanic, 20 to 30 years old, usually wearing a "hoodie" type shirt or sweatshirt.



Police said the suspects appear to speak both English and Spanish.



Anyone with information about these incidents or suspects is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141. To remain anonymous, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

