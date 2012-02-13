Producer: Whitney Houston seemed "fragile" at '08 Celebrity Fight Night

PHOENIX -- Whitney Houston’s death is not only sending shock waves through Hollywood, but the entire world.

Here in Arizona, the producers behind the Valley’s annual Muhammed Ali Celebrity Fight Night, who worked with Houston a few years ago, are reflecting.

Go Media president and CEO Gregg Ostro, the TV producer of Celebrity Fight Night, videotapes one-on-one interviews with all of the celebrities attending. He said when he spoke with Houston in 2008, she was a very pleasant person, but seemed fragile and a bit impatient at times.

Ostro said there was something about her aura that suggested she was fighting demons, which is the case with so many A-list superstars of Tinseltown.

Houston, who has had a long run with drug and alcohol addiction, was found dead in the bathtub of her hotel room at the Beverly Hilton Hotel Saturday night. She was to attend a pre-Grammy party put on by her good friend, mentor and the man who discovered her many years ago, Clive Davis.

Ironically, Houston paid tribute to Davis at the podium at Celebrity Fight Night in 2008, when the events’ producers asked her to speak about him. She spoke passionately about meeting him for the first time back in 1984, when she was only 19 years old.

Davis, with a heavy heart and openly crying, attended his pre-Grammy party and had this to say to his guests about his dear friend: "So, by now sadly, we have all learned of the unspeakably tragic news of our beloved Whitney's passing. I don't have to mask my emotions. Not in front of this room full of so many dear friends."

Houston was 48.

According to CNN , her funeral will be Friday or Saturday in New Jersey.



