Chandler police try to ID burglary suspect

CHANDLER, Ariz. -- Chandler police are asking for the public's help identifying a residential burglary suspect.



Police said a black male in his 20s or 30s has burglarized eight homes in Chandler, Tempe and Sun Lakes over the past five months. In each case, thousands of dollars in cash and valuables were stolen.



The suspect is approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall with a heavy build. Police said he speaks English but has a thick Jamaican accent.



Video surveillance shows the suspect wearing a light-colored hooded pullover sweatshirt, pants and Nike shoes. The burglar also wore gloves and carried a light-colored backpack.



Police released the surveillance video and photos of the suspect. Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.

