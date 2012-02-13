Coroner: Houston found in bathtub, results weeks away

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A coroner's official says Whitney Houston was found in a hotel bathtub but it'll take weeks to determine precisely how she died.

Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter told reporters Sunday afternoon that police had requested that no details about Houston's autopsy be publicly released. He said toxicology results would take weeks and the results were needed to determine how Houston died in a room at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday afternoon.

Winter declined to release any details about what investigators found in the room, but said coroner's officials were not ruling out any potential causes of death.

He said there were no signs of trauma on Houston's body.

