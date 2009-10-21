Contact 3 On Your Side

View recent 3 On Your Side Consumer Investigations.

CONTACT THE 3 ON YOUR SIDE TEAM

Do you have a consumer problem that you can't resolve? Maybe Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team can help.



Collect copies of your receipts, papers and other documents to prove your case. Fill out the contact form and include a note explaining your problem, along with a phone number and email address.

[FILL OUT CONTACT FORM]

If you prefer, you may e-mail information about your complaint to 3oys@azfamily.com. Because of the large volume of letters and emails 3 On Your Side receives, we regret that we can't respond to each individual letter or e-mail.



You can also call (602) 207-3470 for instructions on contacting us.



Note: You must be willing to do an on-camera interview with the 3 On Your Side team.

Learn more about the 3OYS Team.

Gary Harper