Contact 3 On Your Side

Contact 3 On Your SidePosted: Updated:
View recent 3 On Your Side Consumer Investigations.
CONTACT THE 3 ON YOUR SIDE TEAM
Do you have a consumer problem that you can't resolve? Maybe Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team can help.
Collect copies of your receipts, papers and other documents to prove your case. Include a note explaining your problem, along with a day and evening phone number so we can reach you, to:
3 On Your Side
5555 N. Seventh Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85013
If you prefer, you may e-mail information about your complaint to 3oys@azfamily.com. Because of the large volume of letters 3 On Your Side receives, we regret that we can't respond to each individual letter or e-mail.
You can also call (602) 207-3333 for instructions on contacting us.
Note: You must be willing to do an on-camera interview with the 3 On Your Side team.
Learn more about the 3OYS Team.