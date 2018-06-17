Home
Create Account
Log In
Go
Home
News
Weather
Currents
7-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Rain Totals
Severe Weather Alerts
3TV 360 Camera Network
Power Outages
Good Morning AZ
All Sections
VIDEO: Marine and family receive a mortgage-free home
Print
Posted:
6/17/2018 9:20:06 PM EDT
By Allisa Miller
Email
Connect
allisa.miller@azfamily.com
Follow @allisamiller
An emotional day on Friday when a marine and his family received keys to their mortgage-free home.
Home
News
Weather
Good Morning AZ
All Sections