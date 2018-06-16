Home
Create Account
Log In
Go
Home
News
Weather
Currents
7-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Rain Totals
Severe Weather Alerts
3TV 360 Camera Network
Power Outages
Good Morning AZ
All Sections
VIDEO: Large dust storms expected during 2018 monsoon
Print
By Ashlee DeMartino, 3TV/CBS 5 Weekend Weather Anchor
Email
Connect
ashlee.demartino@meredith.com
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
The monsoon can create some fantastic thunderstorms and sometimes, those storms explode.
Home
News
Weather
Good Morning AZ
All Sections