SO SWEET! Mama chimp and new baby girl are inseperable
Western chimpanzees are critically endangered. A zoo in England is celebrating a rare birth and mom and baby are inseparable.More >
Kittens down 1 of 9 lives after west Phoenix house fire
The family of six – a man, a woman and four children (all human) – got out safely before firefighters arrived on the scene and told the crews about the helpless kittens, directing them to a box under the kitchen sink.More >
VIDEO: Minnesota high-rise scaling raccoon released
This raccoon became an internet sensation as it scaled a Minnesota high rise, now it is back in the wild. WATCH: Wildlife officials had to give the raccoon a little nudge to get it to go!More >
Trio of javelinas found on 4th floor of Fountain Hills condo under construction
Workers at a Fountain Hills condo construction site got quite a surprise Tuesday when they encountered a trio of furry squatters.More >
