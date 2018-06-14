VIDEO: Minnesota high-rise scaling raccoon released
-
VIDEO: Minnesota high-rise scaling raccoon released
This raccoon became an internet sensation as it scaled a Minnesota high rise, now it is back in the wild. WATCH: Wildlife officials had to give the raccoon a little nudge to get it to go!
Kittens down 1 of 9 lives after west Phoenix house fire
The family of six – a man, a woman and four children (all human) – got out safely before firefighters arrived on the scene and told the crews about the helpless kittens, directing them to a box under the kitchen sink.
Trio of javelinas found on 4th floor of Fountain Hills condo under construction
Workers at a Fountain Hills condo construction site got quite a surprise Tuesday when they encountered a trio of furry squatters.
Arizona counties want more funds for Mexican wolf recovery
The Cochise County Board of Supervisors is requesting more federal funding for Mexican wolf recovery efforts.
