VIDEO: Excessive heat warning issued for Tuesday and Wednesday
An excessive heat warning has been issued for metro Phoenix for Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures on those two days will be close to 110 degrees. We're keeping an eye on Hurricane Bud near the west coast of southern Mexico.
