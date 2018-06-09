VIDEO: County emergency rooms see increase in heat related illnesses
Posted:
By Kim Quintero, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
Emergency rooms in Maricopa County are seeing a spike in patients getting sick from exposure to extreme desert heat. If you’re thirsty, have a headache, nausea, muscle aches, flushed skin, dizziness, rapid or weak pulse, heavy sweating, or if you stop sweating altogether, you likely have some form of heat-related illness. If not treated, the consequences can be deadly.