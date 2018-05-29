VIDEO: Check out this cow parade in France!
Critter Corner: Animal NewsMore>>
Group caring for Salt River wild horses wins state contract to manage herd
It's been a long three years for the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, but the organization, which has been looking after the beloved horses for years, celebrated a major milestone Monday.More >
VIDEO: Check out this cow parade in France!
Cows dressed in bright flowers and colorful flags "mooved" to greener pastures in the South of France over the weekend. The parade is an annual tradition. Take a look!More >
Game and Fish euthanized 'nuisance bear' spotted in Anthem Monday
The Arizona Game and Fish Department confirmed that it has euthanized a bear spotted in Anthem Sunday night and Monday morning.More >
VIDEO: Firefighter rescues dog stuck on roof
Firefighters rescue cats from trees, but how about dogs from roofs? The Wells, Maine Police and Fire Departments worked together to save one pooch that was stuck on a roof after going through an upstairs window. Take a look at how the dog thanked the firefighter.More >
