VIDEO: Firefighter rescues dog stuck on roof

Firefighters rescue cats from trees, but how about dogs from roofs? The Wells, Maine Police and Fire Departments worked together to save one pooch that was stuck on a roof after going through an upstairs window. Take a look at how the dog thanked the firefighter.

  • Game and Fish euthanized 'nuisance bear' spotted in Anthem Monday

    Monday, May 28 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-05-29 00:14:54 GMT
    A young bear was seen in Anthem Monday. (Source: Karen Dill)A young bear was seen in Anthem Monday. (Source: Karen Dill)

    The Arizona Game and Fish Department confirmed that is has euthanized a bear spotted in Anthem Sunday night and Monday morning.

  • Elk spotted with head tangled in wire

    Sunday, May 27 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-05-27 04:09:17 GMT
    (Source: Debra Butler)(Source: Debra Butler)

    Folks around the Pine area are being asked to keep an eye out for an elk in trouble.  An Arizona veterinarian who gained internet fame as the so-called "elk whisperer" sent us video of the animal.  

