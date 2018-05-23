Home
Valley woman says she saw heaven after her heart stopped five times
A Valley woman recently died five times---and lived to tell about it. Even rescuers say they've never seen anything like it. Tina Hines is a living miracle, but she says the real miracle is what she saw before she came back.
