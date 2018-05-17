Home
Create Account
Log In
Go
Home
News
Weather
Currents
7-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Rain Totals
Severe Weather Alerts
3TV 360 Camera Network
Power Outages
Good Morning AZ
All Sections
VIDEO: Family of foxes takes over playground
Print
Posted:
5/17/2018 10:42:39 PM EDT
By azfamily.com News Staff
Email
Connect
phxdigitalcontent@meredith.com
(3TV/CBS 5) -
A Denver family's playground has been overtaken by another family – a family of foxes! Take a look.
Home
News
Weather
Good Morning AZ
All Sections