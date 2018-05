James Judge’s 3 Design DIY’s: Reuse - Restore - Reimagine 1. Brass is Back! Use spray paint to make light fixtures any color you want! Saves money - Adds Style - And creates a unified design. 2. Don’t Ditch Doors! Spend less to refinish, and reuse old doors to maximize character and charm. 3. Add Cabinet Color! Paint can transform old cabinets to make them look new and custom!