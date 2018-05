"The original Woody’s Macayo sign that served as an iconic part of the Central Avenue skyline for more than 65 years has received a makeover. The sign, which was built in 1952 and taken down in March 2017, now displays the new Woody’s Macayo logo." It went up at the new location Friday -- just in time for Cinco de Mayo! Check it out! Woody's Macayo is located at 3815 N. Central Ave., Phoenix.