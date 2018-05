James Beard Award Winning chef, Chris Bianco, famous for Pizzeria Bianco and Pane Bianco has a love of finding and developing new culinary stars in the Valley. So when Bianco's mentee (who's garnered national attention himself) called on Bianco to partner in a new restaurant, Bianco couldn't say no. Jaime finds out about the experience and passion that produces delicious dishes at Roland's Cafe Market Bar.