Home
Create Account
Log In
Go
Home
News
Weather
Currents
7-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Rain Totals
Severe Weather Alerts
3TV 360 Camera Network
Power Outages
Good Morning AZ
All Sections
VIDEO: Crews work to rescue injured horse from abandoned trailer
Print
Posted:
4/14/2018 11:00:03 PM EDT
By azfamily.com News Staff
Email
Connect
phxdigitalcontent@meredith.com
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
Crews work to rescue a horse from a wrecked and abandoned horse trailer.
Home
News
Weather
Good Morning AZ
All Sections