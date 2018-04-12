VIDEO: Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day
Around the world, Holocaust Remembrance Day was observed on Thursday, to pay respect to the many millions of people systematically killed by Nazi Germany and collaborators during World War II. An air raid siren wailed across Israel, with people stopping wherever they were to observe a moment of silence. At Yad Vashem, the national Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, dignitaries marked the day with a somber ceremony, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu laid a wreath.