Home
Create Account
Log In
Go
Home
News
Weather
Currents
7-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Rain Totals
Severe Weather Alerts
3TV 360 Camera Network
Power Outages
Good Morning AZ
All Sections
VIDEO: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. assassinated 50 years ago
Print
Posted:
4/3/2018 6:02:27 PM EDT
By Catherine Holland
Email
Connect
catherine.holland@azfamily.com
Follow @catholland
Wednesday marks 50 years since Martin Luther King Jr. was shot and killed in Memphis, TN.
Home
News
Weather
Good Morning AZ
All Sections