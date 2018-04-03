Home
Create Account
Log In
Go
Home
News
Weather
Currents
7-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Rain Totals
Severe Weather Alerts
3TV 360 Camera Network
Power Outages
Good Morning AZ
All Sections
VIDEO: Cat trapped in fire gets oxygen from firefighters
Print
Posted:
4/3/2018 2:29:19 PM EDT
By azfamily.com News Staff
Email
Connect
phxdigitalcontent@meredith.com
(3TV/CBS 5) -
Firefighters give a dose of oxygen and much-needed TLC to a cat trapped in a house fire.
Home
News
Weather
Good Morning AZ
All Sections