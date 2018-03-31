Home
Create Account
Log In
Go
Home
News
Weather
Currents
7-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Rain Totals
Severe Weather Alerts
3TV 360 Camera Network
Power Outages
Good Morning AZ
All Sections
VIDEO: Compared to last year, AZ wildfires have burned more than twice as many acres
Print
By Carissa Planalp
Email
Connect
Carissa.Planalp@meredith.com
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
More than twice as many acres have burned in Arizona this year compared to this same time last year
Home
News
Weather
Good Morning AZ
All Sections